Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 615,489 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.