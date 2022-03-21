Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 615,489 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.