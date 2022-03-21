Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -55.88. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.