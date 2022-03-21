Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 137,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,623,753 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $28.05.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

