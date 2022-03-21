Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. 16,344,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033,932. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 344,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

