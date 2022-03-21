LOCGame (LOCG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $940,641.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $940,641.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.04 or 1.00080674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040971 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars.

