Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $13.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.00. 3,203,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

