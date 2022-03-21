Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) General Counsel Samantha Harnett Sells 1,320 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.56. 674,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,093. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after acquiring an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $112,570,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

