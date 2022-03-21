Loopring Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $292.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00036174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00108937 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,675,414 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

