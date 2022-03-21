Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.54 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $17.54 million and $1.07 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.