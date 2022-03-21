Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 5.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.34 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

