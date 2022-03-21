Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 5.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.34 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.