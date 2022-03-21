Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.60. 4,303,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,040. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

