Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 7.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 227,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,011,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.