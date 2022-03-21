Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 7.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 227,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,011,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Get Lufax alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lufax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lufax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lufax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after buying an additional 3,212,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 26.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after buying an additional 3,032,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.