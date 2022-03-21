Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.10. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.21.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

