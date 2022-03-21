Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.17. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $95.00 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

