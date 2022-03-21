Luna Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $11,394.27 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $11,394.27 and $11.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00227273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

