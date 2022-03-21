LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €750.00 ($824.18) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €779.36 ($856.44).

Shares of EPA MC traded up €9.60 ($10.55) during trading on Monday, hitting €639.40 ($702.64). The company had a trading volume of 880,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €666.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €675.26. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

