Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24. 38,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,265,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

