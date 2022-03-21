Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24. 38,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,265,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.