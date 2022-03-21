Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 12.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24. 38,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,265,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

