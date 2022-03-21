LyondellBasell Industries Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.15 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $16.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

