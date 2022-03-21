M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

