M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

