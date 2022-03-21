MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

MGNX opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $570.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

