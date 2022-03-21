Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 371,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $594.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,701,000 after buying an additional 4,353,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 693,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth about $32,346,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 218,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 810,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

