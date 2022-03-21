Manoj Leelanivas Sells 10,934 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juniper Networks stock remained flat at $$35.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

