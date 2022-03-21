MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0229 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.31 or 0.07034828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,177.17 or 0.99739553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041130 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

