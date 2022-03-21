Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,459.94

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,459.94 and last traded at $1,437.71, with a volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,429.00.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,265.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,256.75.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

