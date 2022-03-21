Marlin Price Reaches $0.0329 (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Marlin has a market cap of $24.26 million and $27.80 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.43 or 0.07020780 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.19 or 0.99916930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.