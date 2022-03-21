Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.15 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

