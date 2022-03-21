Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.00

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.79, with a volume of 6622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

