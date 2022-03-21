Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $69.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.