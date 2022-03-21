Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.51. 2,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

