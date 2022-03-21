Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.79. Approximately 14,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,855,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

