Mate (MATE) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mate (MATE) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Mate has a market capitalization of $2,453.70 and $5,204.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mate has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.43 or 0.07020780 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.19 or 0.99916930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.