Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 101,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,899,522 shares.The stock last traded at $86.62 and had previously closed at $86.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,924,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,786,000 after purchasing an additional 201,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,303,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553,071 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 786,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 112,973 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

