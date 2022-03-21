Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.22

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.22 and last traded at $118.94, with a volume of 2643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Matson by 542.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Matson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

