Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Matterport has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

