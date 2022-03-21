Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 43.42%.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

