McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,228 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

