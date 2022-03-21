McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $239.50 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.15 and its 200 day moving average is $250.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

