McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will report $63.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $64.71 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $261.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $299.05 on Monday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $299.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

