MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Shares Down 24.1%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) fell 24.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.
About MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)
