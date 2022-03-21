Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 28th (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 28th. Meihua International Medical Technologies had issued 3,600,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Meihua International Medical Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $6.70 on Monday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. is a manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries principally in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I such as eye drops bottle, medicine bottle anal bag etc., Class II and III disposable medical devices such as identification tape, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, masks, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps, puncture kits, etc.

