MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 28th (NASDAQ:MEKA)

MELI Kaszek Pioneer’s (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 28th. MELI Kaszek Pioneer had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.