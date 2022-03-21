Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $79.47. 341,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,865,461. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

