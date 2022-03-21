Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $27.44

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $28.12. Merus shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 80 shares.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Get Merus alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.