Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.41. 1,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
The stock has a market cap of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
