Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.41. 1,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

