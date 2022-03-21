Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.41. 1,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.13.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.