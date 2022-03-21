Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.08

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 6164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

