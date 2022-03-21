Methanex (TSE:MX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.52

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$70.52 and last traded at C$70.08, with a volume of 26299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

